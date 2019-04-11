Show your favorite Marvel hero some support!

Published 7:10 PM, April 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Avengers fans, we’ve only got two weeks to go until the big day! While you’re waiting, why not cop some fanboy/fangirl Avengers: Endgame merch first to show your favorite superheroes some support?

Globe 0917 Lifestyle has collaborated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe to create a line of casual, easy-to-sport fashion items and accessories. Which ones are you eyeing?

Thanos face shirt in black/gray (P595)

Avengers logo shirt in navy blue (P595)

Avengers jersey in white (P595)

Avengers suit windbreaker jacket in white (P1495)

Endgame crop top in black (P595)

Ironman shirt in red (P595)

Antman shirt in black (P595)

Marvel Avengers icon shirt in navy (P595)

Thanos Jacket in gray/black (P1495)

Marvel Pop Sockets in Avengers, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel (P249)

Marvel Black Panther 3-in-1 Cable (P759)

The whole collection is available for purchase through Globe Online Shop's website and Globe stores. The 0917 Booth at Glorietta 4 cinema will be open starting April 21. – Rappler.com