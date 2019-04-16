IN PHOTOS: Adidas joins forces with Marvel for new footwear collection
MANILA, Philippines – What happens when your love for superheroes, basketball, and shoes collide? Adidas' new footwear collection, "Heroes Among Us," does.
Adidas has teamed up with Marvel to create an out-of-this-world limited edition selection of 5 kick-ass shoe designs, each one inspired by both basketball heroes and Marvel's very own.
NBA and WNBA athletes James Harden, Damian Lilliard, Candace Parker, John Wall, and Tracy McGrady are iconized with Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain, Marvel, Captain America and Nick Fury. Which shoe design is your favorite?
Harden Vol. 3 x Marvel’s Iron Man
N3XT L3V3L x Marvel’s Captain America
Dame 5 x Marvel's Black Panther
Pro Vision x Marvel's Captain Marvel
TMAC 1 x Marvel's Nick Fury
Select Adidas stores in the Philippines will be selling the Dame 5 x Black Panther (P6,500) and N3XT L3V3L x Captain America (P9,000) designs starting April 24. – Rappler.com
For more information, you can visit Adidas' official website or Instagram account.
