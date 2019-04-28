Male model dies after collapsing on catwalk at Sao Paulo Fashion Week
SAO PAULO, Brazil – A Brazilian model died Saturday, April 27 after collapsing on the catwalk during a show on the last day of Sao Paulo Fashion Week, organizers said.
"SPFW has just received the news of the death of model Tales Soares, who suddenly took ill during the Ocksa show," the organization said in a statement, without giving a cause of death.
The 26-year-old model fell while turning to leave the runway. Medics immediately attended to him in front of horrified onlookers, according to local media reports.
A Agência Base MGT comunica, com extremo pesar, o falecimento do modelo Tales Cotta (26 anos), que sofreu um mal subido durante o desfile da OCKSA, neste sábado (27.04). Ressaltamos que Tales está em nosso casting há um ano e meio e sempre teve comportamento exemplar. O modelo não era estreante, já desfilou em outras edições tanto do SPFW, quanto outros importantes eventos de moda, como a Casa de Criadores. Ressaltamos que Tales nunca apresentou ou se queixou de problemas de saúde. Ele mantinha uma dieta saudável (era vegetariano), não usava substâncias ilícitas e estava em plenas condições para participar do desfile. Aguardamos o laudo médico e pedimos respeito nesse momento de profunda tristeza. Estamos prestando toda a assistência à família e amigos de Tales Cotta, que estará para sempre em nossos corações e memória. . . #luto
SPFW said he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
"We offer our sincere condolences to Tales' family," it said, while label Ocksa said on Instagram its entire team was "shocked" by the death of Soares, who was signed to Base MGT modelling agency. – Rappler.com
