IN PHOTOS: The 2019 Met Gala red carpet
MANILA, Philippines – Top stars from Hollywood and the fashion industry gathered on Monday, May 6 for the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
The annual extravaganza to raise money for the museum's Costume Institute kicks off the Met's annual major fashion exhibition. The more outrageous the outfit, the better for the Met Gala red carpet, where the A-listers strut their stuff, usually in the most eye-popping ensemble they can find to match the theme.
2019's theme is Camp: Notes from Fashion, inspired by American writer Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on Camp.
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour chairs the annual event. This year, she co-chairs with Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and Serena Williams.
Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and Harry Styles
View this post on Instagram
Costume Institute Benefit Co-Chairs @alessandro_michele and @harrystyles on their way to the #MetGala. Sponsored by #Gucci, the @metcostumeinstitute’s spring 2019 exhibition explores the origins of camp's exuberant aesthetic. Photo by @bradelterman. #MetCamp #AlessandroMichele #CostumeInstitute
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Serena Williams
Jared Leto
Florence Welch
View this post on Instagram
Moments before the #MetGala, @florence Welch captured in a custom #Gucci all-over dégradé embroidered cape with 3-D flying birds and wings made of crystal, pearls and sequins with an iridescent flower bouquet lamé lace gown designed by @alessandro_michele. She completed her look with ornate pieces from the #GucciJewelry collections. Photo by @richgreens #MetCamp @metcostumeinstitute #AlessandroMichele #CostumeInstitute #FlorenceWelch
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Michael B Jordan
Shawn Mendes
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Emily Blunt
Gigi Hadid
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
Janelle Monae
Kacey Musgaves
Bela Hadid
Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod
Cardi B
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
– with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com
