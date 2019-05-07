Stars gather for the annual fashion event with the theme 'Camp: Notes from Fashion'

Published 9:49 AM, May 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Top stars from Hollywood and the fashion industry gathered on Monday, May 6 for the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The annual extravaganza to raise money for the museum's Costume Institute kicks off the Met's annual major fashion exhibition. The more outrageous the outfit, the better for the Met Gala red carpet, where the A-listers strut their stuff, usually in the most eye-popping ensemble they can find to match the theme.

2019's theme is Camp: Notes from Fashion, inspired by American writer Susan Sontag's 1964 essay Notes on Camp.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour chairs the annual event. This year, she co-chairs with Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and Serena Williams.

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and Harry Styles

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Serena Williams

Jared Leto

Florence Welch

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Michael B Jordan

Shawn Mendes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Emily Blunt

Gigi Hadid

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Janelle Monae

Kacey Musgaves

Bela Hadid

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod

Cardi B

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

– with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com