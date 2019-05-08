The dress was designed by Carl Jan Cruz and worn by fashion editor Whitney Bauck – it's also the designer's take on the CSA Makati uniform

Published 4:28 PM, May 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The 2019 Met Gala was held on May 6 at the Metropolitan Musuem of Art in New York City, and people can’t stop talking about all the looks the stars came in to bring the theme of this year’s gala – Camp: Notes from Fashion – to life.

Among those looks was a dress by Manila-based Filipino designer Carl Jan Cruz, whose design was worn by Whitney Bauck, associate editor at fashion industry publication Fashionista.

On his Instagram, the designer shared photos of Whitney wearing the dress on the Met carpet, calling it “A CJC PangOkasyon #MetGala2019 moment.”

“Di ko lubos maisip na sa panahong ito ay maisusuot ang gawang #carljancrewz sa isa sa mga pangarap naming marating,” he said.

(I can’t fully grasp that a #carljancrewz creation to an event we’ve always dreamed of making it to)

He thanked Whitney, saying “mahal na mahal ka namin (we love you so much).

“Salamat Salamat sa pagmamahal and pagtangkilik (thank you for the love and the support),” he said.

He also shared that the dress was his take on the uniform of a private school in Manila.

“It feels so fitting that this Isagani dress came through the ‘Camp’ themed MetGala as this is CJC’s take on #CSAmakati‘s uniform,” he added.

On her own Instagram, Whitney said that attending the Met Gala gave her the opportunity “to both rep the motherland by wearing Filipino designer [Carl Jan Cruz] and an excuse to be an #outfitrepeater (bc there’s nothing more sustainable than wearing what you already have).”

In a previous article profiling Kim Jones, Whitney, who is currently based in New York, has said that the Philippines is her childhood hometown.

The Met Gala might be the biggest red carpet event in the fashion industry. This year’s theme brought to life some of the zaniest ensembles the annual event has ever seen: from Zendaya’s light-up Cinderella ballgown, to Jared Leto’s severed head accessory, to Lady Gaga’s 4 outfit changes as she went down the carpet, to Billy Porter’s show-stopping entrance on top of a palanquin carried by muscled men.

The event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. It is chaired by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, with this year’s co-chairs including Gucci creative director Alessandor Michele, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and Serena Williams. – Rappler.com