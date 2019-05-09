‘You ARE friggin’ fierce no matter what anybody says,’ says the queen of smize

Published 12:05 PM, May 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Tyra Banks has brought her signature smize out of retirement as she returns to the cover of the 2019 Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

The 45-year-old supermodel looks as fierce as ever on the magazine’s cover, flaunting her figure in a yellow bikini and flashing a smize that hasn’t faded even after years of semi-retirement.

In true Tyra fashion, she shared the cover along with a message of body positivity and empowerment.

“This is for everybody that has been told that they are not good enough because of their body, their age, their everything,” she said on her Instagram page.

“#BanX is here to tell you that you ARE friggin’ fierce no matter what anybody says! Drop mic now!” she added.

Obviously, this isn’t Tyra’s first time on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, a special issue of the magazine that features women posing in bikinis in various locations.

The first swimsuit issue was released in 1964, and it has since become a launching pad of sorts for many models. Tyra and other models such as Christie Brinkley, Elle McPherson, Kate Upton, and Ashley Graham all went on to have successful modelling careers following their appearance on the cover of the special issue.

Tyra broke ground in 1997 as the magazine’s first African-American supermodel to appear solo on the swimsuit edition cover.

This year, she shares the cover with Olympic athlete Alex Morgan, and entertainment reporter and 2018 SI Swim Model Search winner Camille Kostek. – Rappler.com