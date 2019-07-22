The yearly State of the Nation address isn’t meant to be a showcase of fashion moments but, for better or worse, it is

Published 6:02 PM, July 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — The annual State of the Nation Address (SONA) isn’t meant to be a showcase of fashion moments but, for better or worse, it is.

It is, after all, one of the rare times when the Philippines' political kingpins – from all branches of government to the diplomatic corps – gather in one venue. For many, it's a chance to show off one's personal style and advocacy, or even one's stand on pressing issues.

President Rodrigo Duterte's 4th State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22 was no different. From the halls of the Senate to the Batasang Pambansa, here's what this countries leaders donned for the occassion:

Vice President Leni Robredo and her children wore colorful ternos made of fabric made from communities supported by her office's Angat Buhay program.

Proud of these woven fabrics from Angat Buhay communities in Marawi and Basilian for #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/WotsOGBPT1 — Aika Robredo (@aikarobredo) July 22, 2019

LOOK: VP Leni Robredo and her daughters Aika, Tricia, and Jillian's Filipiniana attire for SONA 2019 feature the works of weaving communities in Marawi City and Basilan, which are supported by VP Leni's office under its Angat Buhay Program. Photo by OVP @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/cZMTmWKytf — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 22, 2019

Senate

Senator Nancy Binay wore Randy Ortiz to the opening of session at the Senate.

LOOK: For #SONA2019, Senator Nancy Binay wears a classic terno with callado cutwork and baroque embroidery details designed by Randy Ortiz. (Photo from Sen. Binay's office) pic.twitter.com/DpUX20XP09 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 22, 2019

Newly-elected Senator Imee Marcos was clad in a Binakol skirt.

LOOK: Senator Imee Marcos wearing Binakol skirt. Marcos is poised to head the Electoral Reforms committee, despite the ongoing case of former Senator Bongbong Marcos vs VP Leni Robredo. Senators see “no conflict of interest” as the committee will not handle the case pic.twitter.com/PB509dm5Qs — Aika Rey (@reyaika) July 22, 2019

Senator Risa Hontiveros was seen wearing a barong blouse and skirt.

LOOK: Senator Risa Hontiveros arrives at the Senate. This morning, she said that President Duterte’s SONA “should not be a personal lecture” but a “report” on his plans on maintaining sovereignty in the West PH Sea, blueprint for economy and infra pic.twitter.com/3vKWRZS18t — Aika Rey (@reyaika) July 22, 2019

Returning Senator Pia Cayetano wore a white top and black pants with a beaded belt at the Senate. Michael Leyva did her outfit.

Senator Pia Cayetano arrives for the opening of 18th Congress pic.twitter.com/qBFXjrNeZH — Aika Rey (@reyaika) July 22, 2019

Senator Grace Poe wore a white dress during the opening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Poe (@sengracepoe) on Jul 21, 2019 at 10:46pm PDT

Senator Miguel Zubiri's wife Audrey wore a teal colored terno.

Senator Sonny Angara's wife Tootsy was spotted in a white Michael Leyva modern Filipiniana.

Ciara Sotto, daughter of Senate President Tito Sotto, wore a white terno by Patricia Santos.

House of Representatives

Volleyball player Fille Cayetano, wife of Taguig City mayor Lino Cayetano, wore a creation by Jearson Demavivas. Cayetano's older brother was elected Speaker of the House during the opening of session.

Former House Speaker Gloria Arroyo wore an orange dress by Philip Torres.

LOOK: Former Speaker Gloria Arroyo's is wearing a Philip Torres designed Pidayit gown inspired by Aetas of Pampanga. Pidayit is a form of upcycling scrap materials to make them into beautiful pieces. Photo from GMA's office @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/GeBnZwhjjv — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) July 22, 2019

Former Leyte congresswoman Yedda Romualdez wore two outfits from Cary Santiago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cary santiago (@carysantiago7) on Jul 21, 2019 at 6:58pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cary santiago (@carysantiago7) on Jul 22, 2019 at 12:03am PDT

WATCH. Bataan 1st district Representative Geraldine Roman arrives for the SONA. | via @reyaika pic.twitter.com/eGPsek8IKi — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 22, 2019

WATCH. Senator Imee Marcos arrives for President Duterte's SONA with her son Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc. | via @reyaika pic.twitter.com/RLRFD1FjoE — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 22, 2019

Gabriela Representative Arlene Brosa wore black with a fan designed by Dead Balagtas.

#SONA2019 fashion: Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas hits the red carpet in black dress paired with custom-designed black fan assailing bleak future under water privatization. Design is made by comic artist and women's rights advocate @Deadbalagtas pic.twitter.com/OsEoIL2Xwm — Gabriela Women's Party (@GabrielaWomenPL) July 22, 2019

Kabataan partylist representative Sarah Elago wore blue.

— Rappler.com