Here come the brides: Nadine Lustre, Sanya Lopez, Lovi Poe walk in bridal fashion show
MANILA, Philippines – A bridal fashion show's runway was star-studded on July 31 as several celebrities played the part of blushing bride, modelling wedding dresses made by Filipino designers.
Nadine Lustre stunned in a silver beaded Michael Leyva creation.
View this post on Instagram
PERFECTION @nadine is a #michaelleyvabride for #MarryMeAtMarriot make up by: @jellyeugenio hair by: @paulnebres @miguellaureta @vivaartistsagency creative concept and styling by @reynaldovsantosjr @houseofsantos accesories by: @incydk of @ornatemanila photo by: @nathanielcastro18 #MichaelLeyva #michaelleyvamanila #nadineasleyvabride
Sanya Lopez, who opened the show, looked every bit a princess in an elaborate Leo Almodal ball gown.
Also wearing Leo Almodal was Arci Muñoz, whose intricate look was topped with a beauty queen-like crown.
Lovi Poe looked like she was floating on clouds in an Albert Andrada gown with huge ruffles around the skirt.
Also in Albert Andrada was Tessa Prieto, who donned one of her signature headpieces.
Marry Me at Marriott is a fashion show held at the Manila Marriott hotel every year to showcase the wedding collections of Filipino designers. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.