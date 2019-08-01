The actresses model couture wedding dresses at the Marry Me at Marriott fashion show

Published 5:21 PM, August 01, 2019

BRIDE. Nadine Lustre models a Michael Leyva design. Screenshot from Instagram.com/michaelleyva_

MANILA, Philippines – A bridal fashion show's runway was star-studded on July 31 as several celebrities played the part of blushing bride, modelling wedding dresses made by Filipino designers.

Nadine Lustre stunned in a silver beaded Michael Leyva creation.

Sanya Lopez, who opened the show, looked every bit a princess in an elaborate Leo Almodal ball gown.

Also wearing Leo Almodal was Arci Muñoz, whose intricate look was topped with a beauty queen-like crown.

Lovi Poe looked like she was floating on clouds in an Albert Andrada gown with huge ruffles around the skirt.

Also in Albert Andrada was Tessa Prieto, who donned one of her signature headpieces.

Marry Me at Marriott is a fashion show held at the Manila Marriott hotel every year to showcase the wedding collections of Filipino designers. – Rappler.com