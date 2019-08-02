Cop Ari's aesthetic with merch inspired by her latest album

Published 11:10 AM, August 02, 2019

MERCH. H&M releases a collection inspired by Ariana Grande's album 'thank u, next.' Screenshot from Twitter.com/hmphilippines

MANILA, Philippines – You’ll probably want to say “thank u, next” to everything else in your wardrobe to make space for pieces from the new H&M collection inspired by Ariana Grande’s latest album, thank u, next.

The collection was released in H&M stores on August 1. It includes shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, bodysuits, hats, and socks covered in the thank u, next album art and emblazoned with the album title, or the graffitti logo for the track “7 rings.”

It also includes an oversized hoodie, which is basically Ari’s uniform. Throw in a high ponytail and thigh-high boots, and you’ve pretty much got her look down.

Thank U Next Tee: PHP 799 pic.twitter.com/FjB1vKiI2n — H&M Philippines (@hmphilippines) August 1, 2019

Our exclusive #thankunext merch collection is out NOW in stores and online! Have you shopped your favorite pieces yet? Hurry before they run out! Drop by your nearest H&M today. #HM pic.twitter.com/jfxekS9RQO — H&M Philippines (@hmphilippines) August 1, 2019

Ariana released thank u, next in February 2019, with the title track released as the album’s lead single in November 2018. The song has since become an empowering break-up anthem, with its music video going viral for references to cult films like Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, and Legally Blonde.

The collection inspired by the album is available in stores and online on the H&M website. – Rappler.com