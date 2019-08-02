Rixo announces its collaboration with artist Feanne months after she accused the popular UK fashion label of plagiarism

SETTLED. UK label Rixo acknowledges that elements of Feanne's art (right) was incorporated into the print for their clothing (left). Screenshot from Instagram.com/feanne

MANILA, Philippines – UK fashion label Rixo has acknowledged that they incorporated parts of Filipina artist Feanne Mauricio's work into their designs without her consent, and announced that they will be doing a collaboration with her.

In April, Feanne called out the label, saying that her original drawings, first published on a stock art platform in October 2014, were printed without license on clothing sold by Rixo, and marketed as original handpainted or handsketched designs.

Rixo's lawyers initially responded by insisting that the prints were created by the brand's founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, and said that Feanne's claim was "a vain attempt to piggy back" off the brand's success.

The artist then filed a claim at the UK Intellectual Property Court on May 14, and both parties reached a settlement on July 12.

Rixo then posted an announcement on their website, recognizing Feanne's "creative design and effort" and linking to her social media pages.

"Rixo acknowledges that some of Feanne’s Designs were incorporated in Rixo’s 'Moonlit Sky' and 'Oriental' prints without her consent," it said.

"The parties feel that the resolution reached represents a favorable outcome for all involved and wish to emphasize their continued passion to embrace creative design and style. In fact, with this passion in mind, Rixo and Feanne now intend to enter into a collaborative project that looks to celebrate creativity and empowering design," it added.

Feanne also posted about the settlement of their dispute on her Instagram page.

"I am pleased to announce that Rixo and I have resolved our dispute and are now looking forward to working together on a collaboration," she said in a July 16 post.

"Many artists experience this type of issue, and it seems rare to actually get it resolved in such a mutually satisfactory way. Moving on from our past differences, I credit Rixo for ultimately choosing to address this matter appropriately and constructively," she added.

Feanne thanked those who supported her throughout the dispute, and recommended that artists dealing with similar issues seek legal help so they can assess their options.

"I wish you success in attaining the outcome you desire. Your feelings are valid, and it is your right to choose your ideal outcome as well as how to handle your situation. Only you can determine the best option for you," she said. – Rappler.com