Emily Ratajkowski bares body hair, pens essay on women's right to choose
MANILA, Philippines – Emily Ratajkowski reminded the world that a woman can do whatever she wants with her body as she posed for a photo baring her unshaved armpits for Harper's Bazaar.
The photo accompanies an essay the model wrote about how women should be given an opportunity to do what they want with their bodies.
View this post on Instagram
“Give women the opportunity to be whatever they want and as multifaceted as they can be.” I wrote an essay for @harpersbazaarus about the importance of women’s right to choose (how she dresses, what she posts, if she decides to shave or not) no matter what influences have shaped the way she presents herself. Do your thing ladies, whatever it might be. Link in bio.
"If I decide to shave my armpits or grow them out, that's up to me. For me, body hair is another opportunity for women to exercise their ability to choose – a choice based on how they want to feel and their associations with having or not having body hair," Emily wrote.
"On any given day, I tend to like to shave, but sometimes letting my body hair grow out is what makes me feel sexy. And there is no right answer, no choice that makes me more or less of a feminist, or even a 'bad feminist,' to borrow from Roxane Gay," she continued.
"As long as the decision is my choice, then it's the right choice. Ultimately, the identity and sexuality of an individual is up to them and no one else."
In the essay, Emily also recalled how she was shamed for going braless as she attended a protest against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court. She also decried how the headlines reported her clothing choices instead of her actions.
"Even women from the left, who fully supported the purpose of my protest, made comments about my missing bra underneath my white tank and jeans. In their minds, the fact that my body was at all visible had somehow discredited me and my political action. But why? I often think about this. Why, as a culture, do we insist on separating smart and serious from sexy?" she wrote.
She stressed the importance of giving women the right to choose how they represent themselves even as people try to dictate how it should be done.
"Young women are ripped apart from every angle as they grow up. In the era of selfies and social media, they are prone to immediate feedback and criticism. More than ever, they are doubting and questioning everything about their identities," she said.
"Give women the opportunity to be whatever they want and as multifaceted as they can be. Preconceptions be damned."
Emily, known to many for her appearance in Robin Thicke's music video for "Blurred Lines," is also an outspoken activist. She has protested US President Donald Trump's immigration ban, spoken out against the Alabama abortion ban, and marched for women's rights. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.