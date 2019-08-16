Designer Eddie Baddeo dies
MANILA, Philippines – Eddie Baddeo has died. He was 57.
His long-time partner, Edgar Medina, said in a Facebook post that the designer died at 1:40 am on Friday, August 16.
Baddeo first rose to fame in the late '80s and ealy '90s for his avant-garde couture using odd materials such as CDs and venetian blinds.
More recently, he dressed society mavens for the annual Best Dressed Women of the Philippines gala, which raises funds for the Philippine Cancer Society.
He was also known for being one of the whistle-blowers who called out Janet Napoles for her alleged involvement in the pork barrel scam in 2013. He later faced a libel complaint from Napoles for speaking out.
Baddeo was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2016, and continued to work even as he underwent treatment.
In the days leading up to his death, Baddeo was celebrating his 33rd year in the fashion industry, posting photos of his creations on Instagram. He was also gearing up for the launch of his book Obra Maestra in September. – Rappler.com
