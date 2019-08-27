Isabel died due to breast cancer

Published 3:41 PM, August 27, 2019

ISABEL TOLEDO. Photo shows fashion designer Isabel Toledo and her husband, illustration artist and designer Ruben Toledo attending the American Apparel & Footwear Association's 38th Annual American Image Awards 2016 last May 24, 2016 in New York City. Isabel has died at the age of 59. Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA/AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion designer Isabel Toledo has died. She was 59 years old.

The Associated Press reported that Toledo's studio made the announcement in an email. Her husband, artist Ruben Toledo also confirmed the news to The New York Times. She died of breast cancer.

Born in Cuba in 1961, Toledo immigrated with her family to the United States as a teenager. According to Vogue, Toledo attended Fashion Institute of Technology and Parsons School of Design. She presented her first collection in 1985.

Although she has been designing through the years and was a creative director for Anne Klein, Toledo became a household name after Michelle Obama wore a Toledo-designed dress during the inaguration of her husband Barack.

INAGURAL 2009. File photo shows former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle walk the Inaugural Parade route after Obama was sworn in as 44th US president January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. Michelle wore an Isabel Toledo dress for the event. Photo by Doug Mills / POOL / AFP

Toledo's other celebrity clients included Demi Moore, Debi Mazar, and Debra Messing. — Rappler.com