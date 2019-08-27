Fashion designer Isabel Toledo dies at 59
MANILA, Philippines — Fashion designer Isabel Toledo has died. She was 59 years old.
The Associated Press reported that Toledo's studio made the announcement in an email. Her husband, artist Ruben Toledo also confirmed the news to The New York Times. She died of breast cancer.
Born in Cuba in 1961, Toledo immigrated with her family to the United States as a teenager. According to Vogue, Toledo attended Fashion Institute of Technology and Parsons School of Design. She presented her first collection in 1985.
Although she has been designing through the years and was a creative director for Anne Klein, Toledo became a household name after Michelle Obama wore a Toledo-designed dress during the inaguration of her husband Barack.
Toledo's other celebrity clients included Demi Moore, Debi Mazar, and Debra Messing. — Rappler.com
