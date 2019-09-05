Maymay Entrata to wear Furne One to ABS-CBN Ball 2019
MAYMAY ENTRATA. The actress and fashion darling reveals who she is wearing to the ABS-CBN Ball. File photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Maymay Entrata, one of the ABS-CBN Ball’s fashion darlings, has revealed her chosen designer for the upcoming event.
According to Pep, Maymay will be wearing Furne One to the ball, for which the theme this year is Filipiniana. The gown worn by Maymay to last year’s ball – a pale pink angel-inspired look – was also done by the Dubai-based designer.
The two have also teamed up in the past when Maymay walked in Furne's show at Arab Fashion Week.
This year will be Maymay’s third time to attend the ball. She made her debut in 2017, back when the event was still called the Star Magic Ball. She wore a Mark Bumgarner creation.
Furne is the creative force behind his label, Amato Couture. Born in the Philippines, he interned for Josie Natori in New York and Paris, and eventually settled in Dubai.
He has previously dressed international celebrities, including Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyonce. – Rappler.com
