GROWN UP. Coleen Garcia is one of the stars who have blossomed before people's eyes during the annual Star Magic and ABS-CBN ball through the years.

MANILA, Philippines — Coleen Garcia has always been among the public's favorite female personalities since she started her showbiz career. Coleen started in TV commercials, then to become a regular host on It's Showtime. She then left to concentrate on movies and TV projects such as Pasion de Amor, Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin, Love Me Tomorrow, and Sin Island.

Now married to TV host and singer Billy Crawford, Coleen has become a fashion icon. On her Instagram, she has been posting photos of her travel OOTDs. She's also one of the fashion muses of stylist Adrianne Concepcion.

Her red carpet looks for the ball have always caught the attention of fashion watchers. Here's a look at some of Coleen's outfits in the Star Magic and ABS-CBN Balls through the years:

2010-2012

Here's a compilation of Coleen's looks as posted by her fans from 2010 to 2012. In one photo, she is seen wearing a black gown with her date then, Gab Valenciano.

2013

Coleen was spotted in a white gown.

2014

Coleen and Billy make their debut as a couple. Coleen wore a black and white gown by Pepsi Herrera, who has designed some of her gowns in the past.

2015

For 2015, Coleen was spotted in an Edwin Tan creation.

2016

Coleen once again turned to Pepsi Herrera again, wearing a black gown plunging deep-V neckline and voluminous skirt with leaf-shaped designs.

2017

In 2017, Coleen moved away from her usual designers and turned to Popo Go for her black gown with silver details.

2018

Coleen and Billy walked the red carpet as a married couple in the ABS-CBN Ball that year. She almost did not make it to the ball since she was not feeling well, coming from a trip abroad. Thankfully, she and Billy were still able to make it.

For the first ABS-CBN Ball, she turned to designer Patricia Santos, wowing the people in a gold lame gown.

