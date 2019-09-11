GOLDEN GODDESS. Pia Wurtzbach attends the ABS-CBN Ball 2018. File photo by Jay Ganzon/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Among the stars we're excited to see on the ABS-CBN Ball red carpet is Pia Wurtzbach, who historically has always brought her big beauty queen energy to the yearly Star Magic glam-fest.

Before she was crowned Miss Universe 2015, Pia had attended the ball (back when it was known as the Star Magic Ball) as a rising talent, under her stage name Pia Romero.

In 2015, she channeled old Hollywood glam in a blush pink gown by Bessie Besana.

After finishing her duties as Miss Universe, she appeared at the 2017 ball looking like a femme fatale in a black Ezra Santos gown with a thigh-high slit and a sharp bob. The look won her the Best Dressed award at the end of the night.

In 2018, she was every bit the golden goddess on the red carpet, wearing a gold Martin Bautista dress, blonde hair, and a glowing tan.

What do you think Pia will wear to the ball this year? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com