STUNNER. Jessy Mendiola rocked last year's ABS-CBN Ball, flaunting a flattering serpentina nude gown. Photo by Jay Ganzon/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – The 2019 ABS-CBN Ball (formerly called the Star Magic Ball before its name change in 2018) is happening on Saturday, September 14, and fans of the country's biggest stars can't wait to see the night's best modern Filipinana-themed looks.

Among one of the evening's most awaited celebrities is actress and model Jessy Mendiola, who in 2013, arrived solo and slayed the red carpet game in a slim-fit, long-sleeved black Francis Libiran piece, embellished with silver studs, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit.



Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler

Jessy's vixen look was capped off with a red lippie and a voluminous 'do to the side.

In 2014, she went solo on the red carpet wearing an all-black sweetheart neckline gown by Popo Go.

Photo by Manman Dejeto/Rappler

A gem-studded necklace adorned her neck, while a bright red lip finished off her makeup look.

In 2016, walked the carpet hand-in-hand with boyfriend Luis Manzano, making 2016's Star Magic Ball their official debut as a couple.

Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

In probably one of her simplest looks yet, Jessy was draped in a John Rufo slim-fitting black gown with spaghetti straps, completed by a clean, high pony, eye-catching diamond dangling earrings, and a bold lippie.



Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

In 2017, the two graced the red carpet together once again, taking home Star Magic Ball 2017's Couple of the Night award.

Jessy donned a black ball gown by Anthony Ramirez with a sparkly tube top, overlaced by see-through fabric in an an off-shoulder cut, with tulle quarter sleeves.

In 2018, with beau Luis in tow for a 3rd year, Jessy emerged as a sparkly golden mermaid, clad in a nude-pink halter serpentina by Patricia Santos, flattering her figure in all the right places.

Photo by Jay Ganzon/Rappler

Many fawned over her feminine, soft look and the gown's intricate beadwork pattern.

Photo by Jay Ganzon/Rappler

Are you looking forward to Jessy's 2019 ABS-CBN Ball look? – Rappler.com