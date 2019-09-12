SERVING LOOKS. Maymay Entrata attends the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball with her loveteam partner Edward Barber. File photo by Jay Ganzon/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Maymay Entrata is fast become showbiz’s fashion darlings. She’s already caught the eye of supermodel Tyra Banks, and has modelled on the Arab Fashion Week catwalk. This year, all eyes are on her as she attends showbiz's glitziest event, the ABS-CBN Ball (formerly known as the Star Magic Ball) on September 14.

Maymay made quite the red carpet debut at the 2017 ball when she wore a white, heavily-beaded ball gown by Mark Bumgarner as she walked down the carpet with her loveteam partner Edward Barber.

File photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

The following year, she wore a pale pink serpentina gown embellished with faux feathers feathers and intricate embroidery. The gown was done by Furne One of Amato Couture.

File photo by Jay Ganzon/Rappler

Maymay had said she will be wearing Furne One again to this year’s 'Modern Filipiniana' themed ball, and if her past looks are anything to go by, she is going to look nothing short of stunning.

Are you excited for Maymay's Filipiniana look? Stay tuned for our live coverage right from the red carpet on September 14! – Rappler.com