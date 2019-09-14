MANILA, Philippines – Janine Gutierrez made quite the debut at New York Fashion Week as two of her looks landed her on the "Best Street Style" lists of international media.

One of her outfits – a crisp teal suit by Ziggy Savella, paired with hot pink heels – was included on E! News' list.

"We loved the dark teal suit, but once we saw the pink heels? Game over!" the publication said, describing her look.

Janine's bright pink eye makeup and sleek ponytail also made it to Buzzfeed's roundup of best beauty looks. Her makeup was done by Anthea Bueno, and her hair by Mark Baquiran.

Another one of her outfits – red denim co-ords by Mugler, paired with a black Prada purse and Balenciaga booties – was included in The Independent's 'Best Street Style' list.

Earlier in the week, Janine also wore an ash-colored blazer dress by Tibi, with suede thigh-high boots and a black belt bag.

She also donned an orange Martin Bautista dress with layers of ruffles, paired with statement heels by Jacquemus.

