MANILA, Philippines – It would appear that James Reid and Nadine Lustre took their ABS-CBN Ball 2019 inspiration from the colors of the Philippine flag, as they walked the red carpet on September 14 in looks that once again synced perfectly with each other.

President Nadine turned heads in a look styled by Joanna Garcia. She wore a red Michael Leyva terno with a thigh-high slit and slinky red heels, while James wore a white suit with the Philippine flag colors, as styled by Bang Pineda

The pair have become known for their fierce fashion choices. Last year, they made their ABS-CBN ball debut in coordinated black outfits with edgy accessories – a leather chest harness for James, and thigh-high stockings with lacy suspenders for Nadine. – Rappler.com