MANILA, Philippines – Maymay Entrata served A LOOK at the ABS-CBN Ball 2019 on September 14, but really, we did anyone expect any less from this red carpet favorite?

Maymay wore a beaded gold terno by Dubai-based designer Furne One, bringing the drama to the next level with a headdress of giant red roses.

Her look was styled by Team Rain x Em, with makeup by Owen Sarmiento, and hair by Jaymar Lahaylahay.

The actress walked the red carpet with her love team partner Edward Barber, who came dressed in a Guardiya Sibil-esque ensemble, also by Furne.

This year is only Maymay's third time at the ball, and all her looks have been on point so far.

– Rappler.com

