LOOK: Ylona Garcia is literal gold at the ABS-CBN Ball 2019
MANILA, Philippines – As one of the earliest arrivals to the ABS-CBN Ball on September 14, Ylona Garcia set the fashion bar high with her head-to-toe gold look.
Ylona stunned in a heavily-beaded gold terno crop and skirt by Michael Leyva. She paired the ensemble with chandelier earrings and a black box clutch.
The entire look was capped with an updo and statement baby bangs, and bronze makeup that made Ylona's morena glow standout.
Her hair was done by Ethan David, makeup by Anthea Bueno, with overall styling done by Myrrh Lao To. – Rappler.com
Check out other ABS-CBN Ball 2019 stories here:
- IN PHOTOS: All the looks at the ABS-CBN Ball 2019
- Ball for a cause: 5 things you need to know about the ABS-CBN Ball 2019
- 'Modern Filipiniana': Fashion expectations for the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball
- LOOK: Maymay Entrata's look at the ABS-CBN Ball 2019 is giving us life
- LOOK: Ylona Garcia is literal gold at the ABS-CBN Ball 2019