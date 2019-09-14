MANILA, Philippines – As one of the earliest arrivals to the ABS-CBN Ball on September 14, Ylona Garcia set the fashion bar high with her head-to-toe gold look.

Ylona stunned in a heavily-beaded gold terno crop and skirt by Michael Leyva. She paired the ensemble with chandelier earrings and a black box clutch.

The entire look was capped with an updo and statement baby bangs, and bronze makeup that made Ylona's morena glow standout.

Her hair was done by Ethan David, makeup by Anthea Bueno, with overall styling done by Myrrh Lao To. – Rappler.com

