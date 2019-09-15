LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach serves fierce at the ABS-CBN Ball 2019
MANILA, Philippines – You can believe that when it comes to red carpet events, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach will never disappoint.
The model and actress went all out on Saturday, September 14, during the 2019 edition of the ABS-CBN Ball at Shangri-La at the Fort – even teasing her followers with one fierce look after another before she finally stepped out onto the red carpet.
Here's her final look:
And here are other looks she posted in Instagram that still followed the ball's "Modern Filipiniana" theme:
Which look is your favorite? – Rappler.com
