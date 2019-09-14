MANILA, Philippines – Julia Barretto went for a classic and subdued look on Saturday, September 14, during the ABS-CBN Ball 2019 at Shangri-La at the Fort.

The young actress wore a white terno by designer Mark Bumgarner, who also designed the pink mini-dress she wore during the 2018 edition of the ball.

Julia Barretto walked the red carpet in an off-white dress embellished with white and yellow beadwork. She walked the red carpet solo this time. Julia attended the 2018 ball with her ex-boyfriend and current love team partner Joshua Garcia.

A shiny gold clutch in hand, Julia went minimal with her makeup look as well, sporting rosy cheeks and pink lips, complemented by a clean bun and an eye-catching pair of drop earrings and statement rings.

Julia is among the country's top stars. She recently grabbed headlines over a controversy involving herself, Between Maybes co-star Gerald Anderson, and actress Bea Alonzo.

What's your take on Julia's look this year? – Rappler.com