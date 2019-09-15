MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queens celebrated with Philippine showbiz's biggest stars during the ABS-CBN Ball at Shangrila at the Fort on Saturday, September 14.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was fierce lady in a terno by Ezra Couture.

Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina was in a white terno by Pablo Cabahug.

Former Miss Universe Philippines 1967 Pilar Pilapil, still as beautiful as ever, dazzled in a blue and gold terno.

Miss International 2005 Precious Lara Quigaman was in a black number.

Miss Universe Philippines 1999 Bianca Manalo was gorgeous in red.

Miss Universe 2013 3rd runner-up Ariella Arida could give even current hopefuls a good run for their money.

Host and Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves also dazzled in red.

Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa looked gorgeous in Cary Santiago with her date, actor Jake Cuenca.

Actress and former Miss World 1993 2nd princess Ruffa Gutierrez was still beautiful as she was when she first hit the pageant scene.

The very first Filipina to win Miss Universe in 1969 Gloria Diaz was still the queen we all aspire to be – 50 years after she won the title.

