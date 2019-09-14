MANILA, Philippines – A favorite love team of the ABS-CBN Ball 2019, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla (popularly known as KathNeil) walked the red carpet together, turning heads as they strutted in style.

Kathryn stunned in a form-fitting fuchsia gown with a sweetheart mesh neckline that was accentuated by full bangs and a sultry makeup look. The dress was designed by Michael Cinco.

Daniel, on the other hand, sported a patterned blue suit over a barong with quirky shades to match.

How'd you find your favorite love team's ABS-CBN Ball 2019 look? – Rappler.com