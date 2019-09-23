MANILA, Philippines — Before any trophy was handed out at the 2019 Emmy Awards, the biggest stars in television glowed and dazzled outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, walking the red carpet in their best outfits.

The stars of Game of Thrones did not disappoint red carpet watchers at all.

Emilia Clarke

Maisie Williams

The Marvelous Ms. Maisie Williams. (Seriously though can we make this crossover happen? This is the official petition.) #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/JhLnSxOebQ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 22, 2019

Sophie Turner

Our Queen in the North has arrived. pic.twitter.com/V3N3dcTGdZ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 22, 2019

Kit Harington

Kit Harrington always looks like he just realized that he forgot to turn the oven off. (There's still time to run home and check, Kit!) pic.twitter.com/QgQSOtTjLr — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 22, 2019

Gwendoline Christie got everyone talking – as she should.

Mandy Moore looked fabulous as always and talked to E! News about dropping her first new song in over a decade.

Can we stop for a minute and check Zendaya in her simple but stunning emerald green outfit?

Jameela Jamil was a stunner in Monique Lhuillier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LION VIP Relations (@lionviprelations) on Sep 22, 2019 at 4:02pm PDT

Alex Borstein looks gorgeous in purple.

Alex Borstein: our new icon, and winner of Best Supporting Actress in a comedy series. (Maisel is off to a good start.) pic.twitter.com/5KhMXYjWPe — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 23, 2019

Kerry Washington made a simple white and black outfit chic.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jodie Comer are favorites as well.



Outstanding Lead Actress nominees @jodiecomer (@KillingEve) and #PhoebeWallerBridge (@fleabag) owning the #Emmys purple carpet. pic.twitter.com/eqoUorZWBN — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 22, 2019

The boys of Queer Eye came as well minus Jonathan, who Tan France said was moving house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance) on Sep 22, 2019 at 6:09pm PDT

Julia Louis Dreyfus also came to the awards night.

Billy Porter was the talk of the red carpert because of his hat.

