MANILA, Philippines —Actresses Heart Evangelista and Janine Gutierrez flew to Paris for this year's Fashion Week, impressing both fans and fashionistas with their looks.

Janine, whose recent appearances at the 2019 New York Fashion Week landed her on the "Best Street Style" list, also attended the launch of L'Oreal's Karl Lagerfeld lipstick collection. She wore a red Martin Bautista dress and was styled by MJ Benitez.

Janine also met L'Oreal Paris Global Makeup Director and British Vogue contributing editor Val Garland.

Heart, a regular at the Paris Fashion Week, also shared some photos of her outfits, including her look for a Louis Vuitton show. The photos were taken by Sweet Escape.

Heart brought her team that includes stylist Kat Cruz, Renze Rovie, and hair stylist Jeck Aguilar.

Heart also visited the Gas Bijoux jewelry show.

She also met some friends in Paris – and even joined a boodle fight.

Paris Fashion Week ends on October 1. — Rappler.com