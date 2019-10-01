MANILA, Philippines – National Geographic photographer and documentary-maker Hannah Reyes Morales was tapped by luxury brand Dior to document their Spring-Summer 2020 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

On Monday, September 30, Dior shared on Instagram multiple photo sets of their Spring-Summer 2020 collection taken by Hannah, featuring models clad in Italian designer and Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri's designs. The collection was unveiled during Paris Fashion Week 2019.

"As immortalized by Hannah Reyes Morales just before they emerged on the runway," one caption wrote.

"Learn more about the photographer's work," the brand also said, pertaining to a short behind-the-scenes video featuring Hannah, her work, and her experience shooting fashion models for the first time.

Hannah also shared a shot of her work on Instagram stories, tagging Dior.

More details on the making of the collection can be found on Dior's official website.

Based in Manila, Hannah Reyes Morales is an award-winning photojournalist, documentary maker, and National Geographic Explorer.

Based in Manila, Hannah Reyes Morales is an award-winning photojournalist, documentary maker, and National Geographic Explorer.

According to her website, her "visceral and intimate" style of photography aims to capture "tenderness amidst adversity." Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New York Times, National Geographic, Al Jazeera, The Southeast Asia Globe, Newsweek Japan, CNN Philippines, and The Atlantic.