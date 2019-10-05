BAGUIO CITY — Those who watched the Senate hearing about the so-called "ninja cops" might have noticed the unusual design of the black barong worn by Retired Intelligence Chief and now Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

It has a design in front reminiscent of woven rattan. Except that on close viewing, it was actually red strips with black borders and white in the middle.

The barong was actually the one Magalong wore when he was inducted as mayor last July 1. It was designed by Baguio fashion designer Eros Goze, the house designer of Easter Weaving Room in Baguio.

“I was inspired by the weave on weave concept,” he said. The barong was tailored by master tailor Mario Tapang who has had a stall at Maharlika for the past 20 years. The barong took 5 days to finish, Goze revealed.

Goze was actually the house designer of Narda’s before deciding to work in Dubai as a fashion designer. While there, he also apprenticed with famous designers Michael Cinco and Furne One.

He also became a successful fashion photographer in Dubai and worked as photographer for the Dubai-based Illustrado magazine. He also got assignments to Africa and Europe for Vogue Italia.

Goze decided to go back to Baguio in 2016 to take care of his parents. He quietly set up his photography studio and made clothes for friends.

As the house designer for Easter Weaving, Goze said that he wants to change the perception of the shop as a mere designer of religious woven items, purse and other souvenirs.

Easter Weaving also got a bit of fame during the recent ABS-CBN Ball when Daniel Padilla wore a suit and pants using using their weaves. It was, however, designed by an Iloilo-based designer.

—Rappler.com