MANILA, Philippines – Adidas and Lucasfilm collaborated on a new Star Wars-inspired collection that is sure to awaken the Force for sneakerheads and Star Warriors alike.

The collection includes footwear and apparel under the Adidas Basketball, Running, and Originals lines, with designs including Star Wars elements like lightsabers, starships, and iconic characters.

The Lightsaber pack is set to debut on November 1, followed by the Space Battle pack on November 21, and the Star Wars characters capsule on November 29.

The Lightsaber-themed pack is designed for the players who wear them. Inspired by the unbreakable bond between a Jedi and their lightsaber, the design is highlighted by kyber crystal-themed elements that are featured on each silhouette's UV midsole.

The pack features 8 custom basketball iterations: The Harden Vol. 4 is designed with purple accents and pays homage to Jedi master Mace Windu who wields a purple lightsaber, while the Dame 5 takes inspiration from Luke Skywalker and his green lightsaber. The Rivalry Lo design sheds light on Darth Vader and the dark side, while the classic Top Ten design is dedicated to legendary Jedi hero Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Star Wars collection also includes a juniors’ edition of D.O.N. Issue #1, as well as the Pro Next which features characters from both the light side and dark side of the Force.

Star Wars detailing is featured throughout all silhouettes including text embossed in Aurebesh, one of the galaxy's writing systems. To complement the Lightsaber-themed pack, the apparel capsule includes hoodies, crewnecks, and sweatpants.

The collection will be available at adidas.com.ph and select Adidas stores, with price points between P2,600 and P7,000.