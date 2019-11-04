MANILA, Philippines – BIGBANG frontman G-Dragon has collaborated with shoe giant Nike for a pair of sneakers to be released on November 23 worldwide.

According to a press release on Nike's website, the rapper's Air Force design will be called "Para-noise." According to G-Dragon, the Air Force 1 or AF 1 line has been something he always wanted as a kid.

"Ever since I came across hip-hop as a kid, AF1 has had a meaning greater than just shoes," G-Dragon said. "I couldn’t afford them, so I would always pass the Nike store and admire them with my eyes and heart only. For those who loved hip-hop culture, oversized clothes, hats and matching-colored AF1s was the uniform."

G-Dragon posted a teaser of the drop on his Instagram account on Monday, November 4.

The "Para-noise" describes the "sense of optimism" that inspired G-Dragon. The shoe's tongue features a daisy, with removable custom pins in the upper eyelets. The collab comes in only one colorway – black and white.

The shoe is one of the many projects G-Dragon has been working on since he was discharged from the military in October.

The other two members of BIGBANG – Taeyang and Daesung – are still completing their military service. Former member Seungri resigned from show business in March 2019 over prostitution claims. – Rappler.com