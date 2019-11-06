MANILA, Philippines – She's in our area! Lisa Manoban of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is the newest endorser of Penshoppe.

The local fashion brand announced the news on Wednesday, November 6 via Facebook, sharing a video of Lisa greeting her Filipino fans.

“Mabuhay, Philippines! It’s me, Lisa. I’m so excited to announce that I am the newest face of Penshoppe,” she said.

“I had so much fun shooting this campaign. I hope you guys love it, too."

The 22-year-old Thai rapper and dancer is the youngest member of global K-pop sensation BLACK PINK, the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella 2019.

BLACKPINK's last visited the Philippines in May 2019 for a meet and greet event by Shopee. The shopping portal, however, was accused of "scamming" their promo participants.

Penshoppe's international roster of endorsers include Kendall Jenner, Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Sandara Park, Cara Delevingne, and Nina Dobrev. – Rappler.com