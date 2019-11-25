MANILA, Philippines – Designer Francis Libiran created the outfits that the Philippine team will wear at the opening of the Southeast Asian Games on Saturday, November 30.

Francis shared some of the sketches as early as July – including a close up of the actual Barong Tagalog design.

The design includes the sun embroidered on the right shoulder with red and blue stripes accentuating the collar. The outfits were presented last July along with the tracksuit the team will wear.

Francis has dressed some of the most popular local and international celebrities and beauty queens.

His creations have been worn by the likes of Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez, Pauleen Luna, Max Collins, and Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee. – Rappler.com