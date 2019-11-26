MANILA, Philippines – Heart Evangelista has truly cemented her status as a global fashion icon, having been selected to be part of the Vogue 100.

Overseen by Vogue visual editor Samantha Adler, the Vogue 100 debuted in September 2018, and is “a curated list of distinctive creative voices from around the globe, encompassing actors, artists, musicians, athletes, stylists, activists, chefs, choreographers, videographers, beauty fanatics, glamour girls, and wonderful weirdos of every stripe.” (WATCH: What’s in Heart Evangelista’s walk-in closet? Everything)

Basically, it’s something like Vogue’s own Pinterest inspiration board.

Heart shared the news on Instagram, saying, “This is such an honor, especially to be alongside other amazing individuals from all around the globe!”

“I would like to thank the [Vogue] team and Anna Wintour for choosing me,” she said. “2020 is looking bright, and I can’t wait to bring all of you along with me.”

Heart rose to fame as an actress and commercial model, but has since become known for her distinct sense of style.

She is a fixture at Fashion Weeks all over the world, and has collaborated with various fashion brands including Giambattista Valli for H&M, Sequioa Paris, and Kamiseta. – Rappler.com