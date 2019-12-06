MANILA, Philippines – K-pop girl group Twice has been tapped by local fashion giant Bench to become their newest "Global Benchsetters!"

The brand posted a video of the 9-member group on social media on December 6. In the video, members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Sana, Momo, Johyo, Dahyun, Mina, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu greeted fans, saying, "We are very happy to be your new global Benchsetters."

They’re One in a Million and they’re here as your newest GlobalBenchsetters.



Stay with us 24/7 as we give you MORE of #TwiceForBENCH pic.twitter.com/szgPZK1XHx — BENCH/ (@benchtm) December 6, 2019

Bench does tend to bring their global endorsers to the Philippines at some point – so this news may mean that the Filipino Once community (Once is the official fandom name for Twice fans) could be seeing their idols sometime in the future.

The group is the latest in a string of international celebrities – many of them K-drama or K-pop stars – that the brand has tapped as endorsers.

Among them are actors Ji Chang Wook and Park Seo Joon, Meteor Garden's Dylan Wang, To All The Boy's I've Loved Before's Noah Centineo, and Riverdale's Cole Sprouse.

Twice was in Manila for a concert at the Mall of Asia Arena in June. The group is known for hits like "Cheer Up" and "TT." – Rappler.com