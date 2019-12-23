MANILA, Philippines – You can now get your hands on new Rise of the Skywalker merch – from t-shirts, jackets, socks, and to sneakers – designed for the most hardcore and casual of Star Wars fans.
Here are a few items you can cop right before – or even beyond – Christmas:
SMY Youth Star Wars Collection SRP (all for less than P500)
Photo courtesy of SM Youth
Photo courtesy of SM Youth
Photo courtesy of SM Youth
Photo courtesy of SM Youth
Photo courtesy of SM Youth
Photo courtesy of SM Youth
Photo courtesy of SM Youth
Photo courtesy of SM Youth
Photo courtesy of SM Youth
Adidas Star Wars Shoes Collection
P6000. Dame 5 Star Wars Lightsaber Green Shoes. Photo courtesy of Adidas
P7500. NMD_R1 Star Wars Shoes. Photo courtesy of Adidas
P7500. Nite Jogger Star Wars Shoes. Photo courtesy of Adidas
P9300. Top 10 Hi Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobie Shoes. Photo courtesy of Adidas
World Balance Star Wars Rise of Skywalker Collection
P2299. Star Wars Chewbacca x Aeronaut. Photo courtesy of World Balance
P2699. Star Wars R2-D2 x Imperial. Photo courtesy of World Balance
P2299. Star Wars Stormtrooper x Legion. Photo courtesy of World Balance
P749. Star Wars x Vehicle 021. Photo courtesy of World Balance
P2699. Star Wars Darth Vader x Imperial M. Photo courtesy of World Balance
P129. Star Wars Vehicle NS 15. Photo courtesy of World Balance
Funko Pop! Star Wars
P700. Funko Pop! Rey. Photo courtesy of Shopee
– Rappler.com