MANILA, Philippines – The first awards show of the season, the Golden Globes, kicked off on Monday, January 6 (Sunday, January 5 in Los Angeles).

Among those spotted on the red carpet were The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. Reese posed for a photo before the red carpet event.

Here's a photo of Reese reuniting with Walk The Line co-star Joaquin Phoenix.

–Joaquin Phoenix and Resse Witherspoon at the #GoldenGlobes



2006 2020 pic.twitter.com/twhq8bCo8A — Best of Phoenix (@BestOfJPhoenix) January 6, 2020

Jennifer Aniston has arrived. Could we BE any more starstruck? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/W0Arn5J9TE — E! News (@enews) January 6, 2020

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie arrived at the awards. Last year's Golden Globe winner Rami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boyton also hit the red carpet.

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi

Billy Porter

A train moment! We are here for @theebillyporter fabulous feathered look on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet. pic.twitter.com/lAxgT1rMQ3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 5, 2020

The Crown's Olivia Colman and Little Women star Saoirse Ronan also arrived.

Olivia Colman and Saoirse Ronan look phenomenal on the Red Carpet. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VQwig32HGy — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Elton John and Taron Egerton

We have Eltons @eltonofficial AND @TaronEgerton on the Red Carpet! #GoldenGlobes night is the night we like! pic.twitter.com/yEzifiiwFI — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Brett Gelman, and Andrew Scott

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) on Jan 5, 2020 at 4:28pm PST

Cate Blanchett dazzled on the red carpet.

Where'd you go Cate Blanchett? She's here, on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet! https://t.co/8brhglIYGV pic.twitter.com/ACxpC8ujHo — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix, nominated for his role in Joker, had his moment on the red carpet.

Joaquin Phoenix and filthy dragon Rooney Mara have arrived at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/5vJsRrdBNL — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2020

The Marriage stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver came with their respective partners.

Marriage Story co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver have arrived at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/3mvpcJ43z3 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Jennifer Lopez was a gift to all.

Fitting that Jennifer Lopez adds some gold flair to her #GoldenGlobes look. pic.twitter.com/zO8AvDKJDF — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 6, 2020

Taylor Swift and Gwyneth Paltrow made time for this awards show.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio reunited with director Quentin Tarantino. Fellow co-star Margot Robbie also hit the red carpet.

Awkwarfina and Beanie Felstein also hit the red carpet.

. @awkwafina shines bright on the Red Carpet with her unique style while @BeanieFeldstein flashes her trademark smile. #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/01TaY3LVTo — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

