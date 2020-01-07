MANILA, Philippines – Footwear brand Annie & Lori has been featured in British Vogue – the only Filipino label in the magazine's current Fashion and Film issue.

The brand is included in Vogue's Designer Profile section, which spotlights emerging designers and brands around the world.

Annie & Lori is known for its modern take on the traditional bakya (wooden clogs), and mules that use indigenous textiles. Model Kelsey Merritt and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray are among the celebrities that have worn the brand's footwear.

In the feature, the brand is recognized for designs that "reflect their rich Filipino cultural heritage whilst also keeping their signature minimalist and chic style."

Annie & Lori creative director Faith Mijares said they were "extremely excited" when Vogue contacted them for a feature a few months ago.

"It’s a dream come true and this will definitely inspire us to continue creating more beautiful sandals for the Filipina and for more women in other parts of the world,” she said. – Rappler.com