IN PHOTOS: All the best looks at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
MANILA, Philippines – The second awards ceremony of the 2020 season, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, was in full swing on Monday, January 20 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Before the show, stars walked at the red carpet. The SAG is often seen as one of the relax award shows, with some stars opting for pantsuits and cocktail dresses instead of the usual long gowns.
The talented and stunning Millie Bobby Brown talks fashion, personal growth and the emotions of wrapping season 3 of Stranger Things. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/7YmQAQF8Sy— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 19, 2020
We stan the Queen of the North #sagawards pic.twitter.com/8xj4pL9Wj0— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020
The cast of The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, also showed up.
Brad Pitt looked relaxed at the red carpet.
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood's Leonardo DiCaprio also attended.
Lupita Nyong’o also came to the awards.
Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge walked the red carpet before nabbing another award for the show.
Scarlett Johansson, who is a double nominee came, dazzled on the red carpet.
Zoe Kravitz has become one of the favorites to watch during the awards season.
Laura Dern hung out with Nicole Kidman before the ceremony.
At the @SAGawards with these pals pic.twitter.com/AP6CUhT0L6— Laura Dern (@LauraDern) January 20, 2020
Christina Applegate also arrived for the event.
This year's Lifetime Achievement Award, Robert De Niro:
Joaquin Phoenix is heavily favored to win another award tonight.
Joker. Joaquin Phoenix has arrived at the #SAGAwards https://t.co/ZvpLG69MZV pic.twitter.com/GWTvsvcTSq— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020
