MANILA, Philippines – The second awards ceremony of the 2020 season, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, was in full swing on Monday, January 20 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Before the show, stars walked at the red carpet. The SAG is often seen as one of the relax award shows, with some stars opting for pantsuits and cocktail dresses instead of the usual long gowns.

The talented and stunning Millie Bobby Brown talks fashion, personal growth and the emotions of wrapping season 3 of Stranger Things. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/7YmQAQF8Sy — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 19, 2020

We stan the Queen of the North #sagawards pic.twitter.com/8xj4pL9Wj0 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

The cast of The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, also showed up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on Jan 19, 2020 at 4:54pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 19, 2020 at 3:55pm PST

Brad Pitt looked relaxed at the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on Jan 19, 2020 at 5:06pm PST

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood's Leonardo DiCaprio also attended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on Jan 19, 2020 at 4:44pm PST

Lupita Nyong’o also came to the awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on Jan 19, 2020 at 4:34pm PST

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge walked the red carpet before nabbing another award for the show.

Scarlett Johansson, who is a double nominee came, dazzled on the red carpet.

Zoe Kravitz has become one of the favorites to watch during the awards season.

Laura Dern hung out with Nicole Kidman before the ceremony.

Christina Applegate also arrived for the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on Jan 19, 2020 at 5:21pm PST

This year's Lifetime Achievement Award, Robert De Niro:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards) on Jan 19, 2020 at 5:14pm PST

Joaquin Phoenix is heavily favored to win another award tonight.

Joker. Joaquin Phoenix has arrived at the #SAGAwards https://t.co/ZvpLG69MZV pic.twitter.com/GWTvsvcTSq — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

