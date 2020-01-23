MANILA, Philippines – Heart Evangelista is back in Paris for fashion week, attending fashion shows and other side events in the city.

One of her first looks was from Chanel, which she accessorized with a Mark Bumgarner bag and necklace from Royal Gem.

In another photo, Heart was spotted wearing Versace, an Hermes bag, and Miu Miu while exploring the Eiffel Tower.

She was also spotted watching the fashion show of Georges Hobeika.

Heart met up with Vogue's Tonne Goodman and Hamish Bowles. Last year, Vogue included Heart in its Vogue 100.

Heart also shared some photos of her outfits on Instagram her stories. She also reunited with some friends, including Crazy Rich Asian author Kevin Kwan.

Heart is a fixture in Paris Fashion Week, as well as other fashion weeks in major cities around the globe. Her place as a global fashion star has certainly not gone unnoticed. She has been working with Sequioa Paris for a collection of bags. – Rappler.com