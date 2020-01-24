MANILA, Philippines – If you're old enough to have watched the Pokemon anime series as a kid, it can be argued that you're too old to chase after those adorable (and sometimes, weird) pocket creatures in the hopes of being the very best (like no one ever was).

It can also be argued that you're old enough to know what you want, judgement be damned.

Enter: local clothing brand Penshoppe's newest collaboration with The Pokemon Company for the #PenshoppeXPokemon Collection. The collection, which is now available online and in-store, features the usuals: Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, and Eevee, among others.

Would-be Pokemon trainers can pick between shirts, hoodies, fragrances, accessories, and gift sets that range from P79 to P899 each.

Here's a peek into the new collection:

Check out the full collection on Penshoppe's official website. – Rappler.com