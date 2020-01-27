MANILA, Philippines – The biggest names in music gathered in Los Angeles Monday, January 27 (Sunday evening, January 26 in the US) for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

This year's awards preceded on a somber note, with the world mourning the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers in all 20 of his NBA seasons.

The show started with a tribute to Bryant, from nominee Lizzo, host Alicia Keys, and Boyz II Men. The STAPLES Center is the Lakers' home court and the venue for the 2020 Grammys.

Here's a selection of the top looks from this year's awards:

Brother and sister power duo Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish

Lizzo

Jack Antonoff

Michael "Mikey" Foster and Charles "Scootie" Anderson aka Social House

Maggie Rogers

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Ariana Grande

Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Bebe Rexha, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas

Billy Porter (slaying, as usual)

The Jonas Brothers

Tyler, the Creator

