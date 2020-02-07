MANILA, Philippines – Fashion designer Mak Tumang took to Instagram on Friday, February 7, to give a peek of a replica of the famous Mayon gown worn by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray. That dress was chosen for the beauty queen's Madame Tussauds wax figure.

The gown, inspired by the Bicol region's majestic Mayon volcano, was what Catriona wore when she won in Thailand.

In the post, Mak captioned it "Madame Tussauds Replica" and tagged Catriona.

Last January 6, Catriona and Madame Tussauds announced that the Filipino-Australian beauty queen would have her own wax figurine. According to a statement from Madame Tussauds Asia Regional Manager Susan Ang, Catriona's replica would be displayed in the Singapore museum sometime in 2020 before heading to Bangkok and Hong Kong.

Catriona is the latest Filipino to get her own Madame Tussauds wax figure. In 2019, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach's wax figure was unveiled in Manila before being flown to Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. Boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao is set to have his own wax figure, also in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. – Rappler.com