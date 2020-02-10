MANILA, Philippines – The final awards show of the season, the Oscars, kicked off in Hollywood on Monday, February 10 (Sunday, February 9 US time), with the industry's biggest stars walking the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre.

Here are some of the red carpet fashion highlights.

Billie Eilish, who'll also be performing at the show.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Laura Dern hits the red carpet with her daughter.

Director Spike Lee at the red carpet.

Spotted at the red carpet are Rebel Wilson, Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi, Little Women director Greta Gerwig and Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach.

Sandra Oh and Beanie Feldstein looked radiant.

Oh, Beanie. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/YLHRWXKH2L — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

The cast of Parasite and director Bong Joon-ho received a lot of attention this awards season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 9, 2020 at 2:20pm PST

Billy Porter was another show-stopper.

Welcome to the #academyawards2020. Let the fashion games begin! Wearing @gilesgilesgiles custom couture. Jewels by Atelier @swarovski. Custom shoes by @jimmychoo. Creative Direction and Style by @sammyratelle. #oscars2020 #oscarsredcarpet pic.twitter.com/AO96wlqPPq — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) February 9, 2020

Brad Pitt arrived, looking suave as always.

The man of the hour has arrived! Brad Pitt has hit the #Oscars red carpet… but where is Jen? https://t.co/FfRzHuhzkR pic.twitter.com/g0oFec66aR — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 10, 2020

Saoirse Ronan walked the red carpet in Gucci.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos heat up the red carpet.

Sigourney Weaver was in attendance too.

Legends Al Pacino and Robert de Niro at the red carpet.

Best Actor nominee Antonio Banderas.

Leonardo DiCaprio is nominated for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Natalie Portman makes a statement with her outfit.

Timothée Chalamet, always the charmer.

Last year's winner Rami Malek will be presenting the Best Actor award.

Scarlett Johansson, who's nominated for both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress.

Charlize Theron and mother Gerda.

