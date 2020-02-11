MANILA, Philippines – Actress Millie Bobby Brown is the new face of Penshoppe, the Filipino retailer announced on Tuesday, February 11.

Millie will be launched as the face of the brand’s 2020 Spring/Summer Collection.

The actress first rose to fame as “Eleven” of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. She has since starred in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Enola Holmes.

“We are excited to have Millie join Penshoppe’s growing pack of global ambassadors. Her strong, authentic, yet fun personality is both expressive and empowering which perfectly resonated with our latest offering” GOLDEN ABC’s Vice President for Brand Management Jeff Bascon said in a statement. – Rappler.com