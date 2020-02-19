MANILA, Philippines – Brides-to-be are a little closer to their Disney happily-ever-afters with the entertainment giant and wedding gown company Allure Bridals working together to release Disney princess-inspired wedding gowns.

The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings gown collection features 16 romantic styles, each one inspired by a specific Disney princess.

Seven of the 16 designs – of the higher-end Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection — will be exclusively available in Kleinfeld Bridal branches in New York and Toronto after their New York Bridal Fashion Week debut in April 2020.

The other designs will be available in select bridal boutiques across the US.

Ready happily-ever-afters in #DisneyPrincessStyle We have heart eyes for this Disney Fairy Tale Weddings line from Allure Bridals coming this spring to bridal stores, including seven of the 16 styles featured exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal stores in New York and Toronto pic.twitter.com/ChpaJY7W8I — Disney Style (@DisneyStyle) February 14, 2020

Allure Bridals put a spotlight on some of the gown designs on Facebook, starting with an Ariel-inspired gown, which highlights a "mermaid silhouette" and "a gorgeous ruffled skirt that moves as gracefully as the ocean's tide."

The Belle-inspired gown is "pure romance" – an "elegant ballgown silhouette with lace detail, with the perfect skirt for waltzing the night away."

The Princess Tiana-inspired dress, which features a "sequined dimensional lace adorned throughout," is part of the Platinum Collection, with pricess that range from $3,500 to $10,000. The regular collection has prices ranging from $1,200 to $2,500.

All gowns are available in sizes 0 to 30. – Rappler.com