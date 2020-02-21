MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray flew to Milan with celebrity doctor Vicki Belo for Milan Fashion Week happening from February 18 to February 24.

The two personalities attended the Prada show, where dozens of fans and paparazzis started snapping photos of the Filipino-Australian beauty queen and singer.

Philippine Tatler editor-in-chief Anton San Diego also shared some photos of Catriona at the event.

Anton also showed photos of their visit to Gucci's hub.

One photo showed Catriona's mom Mita with the group on their way to the events.

Catriona recently appeared on the cover of People Asia magazine, where she discussed her next steps after finishing her Miss Universe reign. She was also recently named as the new Arts ambassador of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts in celebration of National Arts month. – Rappler.com