MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was in Italy from February 18 to February 24 for Milan Fashion Week with celebrity doctor Vicki Belo.

Catriona shared several #OOTD photos on Instagram – and of course, the stunning beauty queen slayed every single look.

Catriona started the week "suited up" in a neutral two-piece suit by designer Patty Ang, paired with white ankle boots and a Louis Vuitton purse.

The next day, Catriona went full-on Versace for the luxury brand's Autumn Winter 2020 Show, working a black, leather trenchcoat, an intricate black-yellow blouse, and a slicked-back 'do.

On February 24, Monday, Catriona posted a very "extra" shot of her waking up before dawn and "strutting (and shivering)" in front of the Duomi di Milano cathedral church, donning a pink ensemble designed by Patty Ang with sparkly Christian Louboutins.

On the same day, Catriona posted a photo of her sultry Dolce & Gabbana look for the Autum Fall 2020 show.

– Rappler.com