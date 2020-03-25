MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fashion designers and brands have pitched in to help frontliners of the coronavirus pandemic by sewing surgical masks and personal protective equipment for donation.

Designers such as Patty Ang, Puey Quinones, Michael Leyva, Yong Davalos, Santi Obcena, Rajo Laurel, and Domz Ramos have been busy sewing, cutting, and crafting surgicals masks and protective gear for health workers.

They've also made call outs on social media to source more materials for the masks and protective gear.

Designer Mich Dulce also made a call out for people in the fashion industry for help and join the Manila Protective Gear Sewing Club to make masks and suits.

Power Fashion Inc., together with the Department of Science and Technology’s Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI), made an agreement to produce 500,000 reusable masks according to a Facebook post by DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña.

"It will use a PTRI textile-coating technology for treatment and finishing," de la Peña said.

Suit It Up Manila announced on its Instagram page that they've donated P100,000 to the Philippine General Hospital for meals and personal protective equipment.

Fashion designer Mak Tumang appealed for donations so he and his group can buy PPEs from China.

A number of health workers and doctors have taken to their personal social media accounts to share that they've run out of masks and PPE. Some have even resorted to using plastic bags, foam, and recycled plastic containers to protect themselves. – Rappler.com